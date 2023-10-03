‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle banned from dealing exotic animals, must pay $10K after sentencing

‘Tiger King’ files to challenge Biden in Colorado Democratic primaryJoe Exotic’s prison confession: ‘Tiger King’ ‘absolutely’ ruined my lifeA Frederick County judge on Tuesday sentenced Antle to two years in prison with time suspended for each charge, to run concurrently. He is required to pay the maximum fee of $2,500 per conviction, totaling a $10,000 fine.
"Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers," the DA
Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, with time suspended. The series dove into the life and times of bizarre Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who was also targeted for animal mistreatment
“Tiger King” star Bhagavan Antle — better known on the show as “Doc Antle” — must paw over thousands of dollars and stay away from exotic animals after he was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Virginia.of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to traffic wildlife after buying the animals, which he planned to display outside of his South Carolina business, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Additionally, Antle is not allowed to work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, barter or donate any exotic animals for five years in Virginia, Miyares said.
“This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”
Antle has a history of violations going as far back as 1989 when he was fined by the US Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia.with laundering more than half a million dollars, which federal prosecutors said were proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.
