‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle banned from dealing exotic animals, must pay $10K after sentencing

"Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers,"

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, with time suspended.

Tiger King star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from exotic animal dealingAntle was convicted of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Virginia for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo.

'Tiger King' star codefendant banned from exotic animal dealing in Va, sentenced to prisonA Frederick Co. judge has stripped a 'Tiger King' zoo operator of his ability to deal exotic animals, and sentenced to jail time for four felonies, according to

'Tiger King' star codefendant banned from exotic animal dealing in Va, sentencedA judge has stripped a 'Tiger King' zoo operator of his ability to deal exotic animals, and sentenced to jail time for four felonies, according to the AG office

“Tiger King” star Bhagavan Antle — better known on the show as “Doc Antle” — must paw over thousands of dollars and stay away from exotic animals after he was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Virginia.of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to traffic wildlife after buying the animals, which he planned to display outside of his South Carolina business, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A Frederick County judge on Tuesday sentenced Antle to two years in prison with time suspended for each charge, to run concurrently. He is required to pay the maximum fee of $2,500 per conviction, totaling a $10,000 fine.

Additionally, Antle is not allowed to work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, barter or donate any exotic animals for five years in Virginia, Miyares said.

"Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers,"

“This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, with time suspended.

Antle has a history of violations going as far back as 1989 when he was fined by the US Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. He was also charged with laundering more than half a million dollars, which federal prosecutors said were proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

