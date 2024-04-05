Tie in Bay Area Politics Race Sends Three Candidates to November Ballot

One of the tightest races in Bay Area politics is coming to a close with two candidates locked in a tie. Joe Simitian and Evan Low were competing for the second spot, for the right to face off against former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo . All three are vying to replace retiring Congresswoman Anna Eshoo . San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties certified their results Thursday.

"To have an open seat in a district that's had an incumbent for decades, in a very deeply democratic part of the state or any part of the country means you tend to have a lot of qualified challengers," said Rick Klein, ABC News political director. Sam Liccardo got the majority of the vote and secured his first place spot early

Bay Area Politics Race Tie Candidates November Ballot Joe Simitian Evan Low Sam Liccardo Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans gather across Bay Area to watch Bay FC win 1st gameBay FC will play its first home game on March 30 against Houston at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Indie-Music Powerhouse Hits Bay Area, East Bay School Board Sets Recall Election Date, and MoreBay Area radio fans can rejoice as indie-music powerhouse hits town. Furor over Pride flag ban comes to head as East Bay school board members set the date for their own recall election. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blasts Ken Buck’s resignation, says she will skip special election to focus on primary race. Modest-living Minneapolis welder leaves nearly $1 million to Gillette Children’s hospital in St. Paul. St. Louis teen fighting for her life after viral high school brawl.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Bay Area starts 2024 with robust job gains led by South Bay upswingThe Bay Area and California muscled up for sturdy job gains in January to kick off 2024.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Suit Makes a Bolo Tie Look Black-TieJulia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Low, Simitian in virtual tie for 2nd place in South Bay congressional seat raceOne vote: That's the lead Assemblymember Evan Low has over Supervisor Joe Simitian in the race to replace Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. One of those two will face former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in November's general election.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

What were the Bay Area’s most expensive March primary races?The most expensive race in the Bay Area is also the race with the thinnest margins, where the campaigns spent about $47 per voter that race. But one candidate spent more than twice that per vote.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »