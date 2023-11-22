Ticks Becoming More Active in Winter Months as Climate Warms

While most bugs die in the winter, ticks are relatively impervious to the freezing temperatures — and as the climate warms, they are becoming increasingly active in winter months, experts warn. The pestiferous little bloodsuckers just hunker down on cold days and wait for the temps to temporarily rise and then they’re out and about waiting for an opportunity to hop on you and your precious pets.

Winters used to be more consistently cold, said Rafal Tokarz, an epidemiologist at the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. “Now we have stretches of abnormally warm weather and they come out more frequently,” he said. At the same time, with nicer winter days, people go out more for walks with their dogs or families. 'The ticks will be there,' Tokarz said. 'This contributes to the number of cases of Lyme in the wintertime





