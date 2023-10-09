Tickets for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco football game are gone in three minutes

It didn't take long for the remaining tickets for Friday's high school football showdown between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco to sell out. About 60% of the tickets (stadium capacity is 6,200 at St.

John Bosco) went on sale at 9 a.m. on GoFan.co on Monday morning. They were gone in three minutes, according to a St. John Bosco spokeswoman. Mater Dei is 7-0 and St. John Bosco is 6-1. The game will be televised by Bally Sports.

Mater Dei's Marcus Brown ready for spotlight in showdown vs. St. John BoscoMarcus Brown has been the go-to receiver for Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown (no relation) since they were youth football players.

Prep Rally: The fight to determine the top football team begins this weekIt's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco week. It's Game 1 in what has become an annual two-game football series to decide No. 1.

