Ticket Sales for NCAA Final Four Reaching Record Levels

Stubhub's ticket sales for this week's NCAA Final Four tournament at Glendale's State Farm Stadium are reaching 'record levels' and are on track to be the highest-selling tournament since 2018. Tickets for the Men’s Final Four have more than double the sales compared to last year, while ticket sales for the Women’s Final Four are also outpacing last year’s sales. At least 19% of tickets already sold were bought in Arizona.

The average ticket price is currently $698, with the starting price on Stubhub for a ticket to the semifinals being $382

