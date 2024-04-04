Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four Double That of Men's Semifinals

The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. The average price of a ticket sold to the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, Logitix reported Wednesday.

The women's games Friday match Iowa against Connecticut and South Carolina against North Carolina State at 19,432-seat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Including data from sales made a month ago and longer, the average price for the women's semifinals is $1,131.78, compared with $400.29 for the same period in 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ticket price for women's NCAA Final Four skyrockets past $2,000The women's NCAA Final Four games will take place in a smaller arena than the men's, causing a short supply of tickets.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

NCAA women's Final Four ticket prices skyrocket, doubling their male counterpartsThe average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's games.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Ticket Sales for NCAA Final Four Reaching Record LevelsStubhub's ticket sales for this week's NCAA Final Four tournament at Glendale's State Farm Stadium are reaching 'record levels' and are on track to be the highest-selling tournament since 2018. Tickets for the Men’s Final Four have more than double the sales compared to last year, while ticket sales for the Women’s Final Four are also outpacing last year’s sales. At least 19% of tickets already sold were bought in Arizona. The average ticket price is currently $698, with the starting price on Stubhub for a ticket to the semifinals being $382.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four Double That of Men's SemifinalsThe average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four Double That of Men's GamesThe average price of a ticket sold for the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four SoarThe minimum price on Stubhub to get into the NCAA Women's Final Four is $970, with tickets available for $2,242 per ticket in a closer section. The tournament features top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes, UConn Huskies, South Carolina, and NC State.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »