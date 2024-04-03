Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four Double That of Men's Games

Getting a seat in the NCAA women's Final Four in person will cost twice as much than the men's games, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. The average price of a ticket sold for the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, Logitix reported Wednesday.

For example, the women's games Friday match Iowa against Connecticut and South Carolina against North Carolina State at 19,432-seat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Including data from sales made a month ago and longer, the average price for the women's semifinals is $1,131.78, compared with $400.29 for the same period in 2023. On the men's side, Saturday pit Purdue against North Carolina State and Connecticut against Alabama at 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Overall average ticket price for the men's semifinals is $993.70, compared with $63

