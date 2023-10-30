Thriving deer population promises abundant hunting opportunities across Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists expect deer hunters statewide to have plenty of opportunities to fill freezers this season thanks to widespread, improved habitat conditions.

Much of the state received drought-quenching rain in the spring, which allowed for excellent habitat growth during the initial part of the growing season. Spring forb (weeds and flowering plants) production, which is a critical component of a deer’s diet coming out of winter, was abundant and offered essential nutrients to growing bucks, lactating does and new fawns.

Additionally, reduced harvest numbers last season should payoff this year, those bucks had a chance to reach older age classes and benefit from the spring bounty. The most effective way to help slow the spread of CWD is by reporting sick deer, properly disposing of inedible carcass parts and voluntarily testing harvests. More information about zone boundaries and requirements, and check station dates and hours of operations can be found on TPWD’s website.Edwards Plateau/Hill Country headtopics.com

Harvesting does around Llano and Mason counties will be especially important to relieve browsing pressure on habitats by lowering deer densities and bringing the doe to buck ratio more in balance. Hunters should expect an increase in the number of two-and-a-half-year-old to four-and-a-half-year-old bucks due to past fawn recruitment years. Hunters looking for older age-class bucks should focus on the area between Hondo to Del Rio and north of Highway 90.The South Texas Plains are known for mature bucks and above average antler quality relative to most other areas in the state. Harvest is expected to be up for 2023 with average to above average antler quality.

United States Headlines Read more: News4SA »

Letters to the Editor — Mass shootings, Texas Rangers, Texas GOP, Kay Bailey HutchisonLetters to the Editor Read more ⮕

Rare albino porcupine waddles through New Hampshire woodsBiologists estimate one in every 10,000 porcupines is albino. Read more ⮕

Opinion: Deepfake pornography is a thriving business — with devastating consequences for victimsWith advancements in artificial intelligence, deepfake pornography is becoming increasingly common — and it almost exclusively targets women, write Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn. Read more ⮕

'Castroween' is officially back and thrivingSeventeen years after a mass shooting injured nine people, Halloween in the Castro is officially back. Read more ⮕

Thriving Deep-Sea Coral Reefs Discovered Near the GalápagosThe massive reefs, rich with marine life, were found using high-resolution mapping technology, precise up to 2 millimeters. Read more ⮕

Thriving on the edge of destruction, UCLA's Laiatu Latu is an unstoppable forceLaiatu Latu, whose mother once helped him fight to get medically cleared to play football, has become the formidable leader of UCLA's defense. Read more ⮕