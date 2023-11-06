Thriving as a Group and the Power of Music

Thriving as a group facilitates entry into a flow state from being in synergy with one another. Years ago, when I lived in a co-ed, single-occupancy dormitory with six neighbors, among which three were violinists, one played the guitar, and the rest had played piano at some point, I never experienced anywhen I practiced.

In a setting where the norm is to practice, perform, or actively listen to music and where nowas involved, I do not recall ever experiencing tension or bodily sensations that are often associated with performance anxiety. Even though at least one instrumentalist among my dorm neighbors was technically more advanced than me at the time, because she had attended a pre-college music program, I expected my playing to be accepted because my behaviors and interests fit into the implicit norm of the dormitory. One day, after watching"The Pianist," a movie starring Adrien Brody, I was overcome with the urge to play some Holocaust movie theme music from. Excerpts from"Schindler’s List" suddenly came to mind. Although it wasn’t a flawless rendition, I was pleasantly surprised that one of the neighbors got so moved that she extended an invitation for me to visit her family over the winter break. The neighbor’s parents were originally from Iran. So, it wasn’t anything Jewish that caught her ear, but the heartfelt interpretation and the hauntingly beautiful melodies from John Williams’ composition that captivated he

