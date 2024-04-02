Three World Central Kitchen Workers Killed in Gaza Aid Delivery

Three of the seven workers from World Central Kitchen were killed while delivering aid in Gaza. The victims include a Palestinian nurse, an aid worker from Poland, and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada.

The incident highlights the need for the protection of humanitarian workers.

