Three Standouts: Syracuse Men’s Soccer Tops NC State in ACC Tournament

Bonilla continued to play a critical role after his goal, netting himself a brace and collecting assists on both of Syracuse’s scores in the second half. These were his first assists of the season as well – the forward collecting four goal contributions against NC State wouldn’t have been on anyone’s bingo card going into the night. Despite this, Coach Ian McIntrye wasn’t surprised about Bonilla’s performance. “He’s the hardest working guy on our team,” McIntyre said postgame.

McIntyre can crack jokes all he wants – Mikina is now up to second on the team in goalscoring for the campaign, an unlikely spot for a defender to reside. Mikina scored the first for Syracuse against NC State from outside of the box, good for his fifth goal of the season. His goalscoring has been an unexpected boon for the Orange this year, and he’s even better on the defensive end.

While there will (rightfully) be much ado about the five goals that Syracuse scored today, their best scoring output of the season, the defense was as solid as ever. Mikina, who operates as a defender when opponents have the ball and pushes forward into a midfield role when Syracuse is in possession, had high praise for his teammates after keeping the clean sheet and only allowing two shots on goal.

D’Agostini claimed one of an impressive four goals from the bench today. This last strike puts the Brazilian at four on the season, the third-most on the team. He’s made a massive impact in his first season in Syracuse, and his electricity and change of pace will be crucial if the Orange want to come away from Virginia with a win against a very talented Cavaliers team seeded third in the ACC.

