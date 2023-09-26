Three South Carolina teens arrested for killing schoolmates over ‘stupid’ years-long feud

“Over something stupid … A beef that just continues to grow and then young people decide that they’re going to solve it by shooting.” Jakobe Fanning, 16, Caleb Wise, 16, and 17-year-old Dre’Von Riley were killed in the gunfire. All three were students at Eau Claire High School.

The lone survivor — a 14-year-old middle schooler — was released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound.

According to Lott, the groups have been quibbling over a burglary from two years earlier, though he did not disclose further details. Three teenagers opened gunfire on four as they sat outside an abandoned home in Columbia.Griffin and Gibson attended Eau Claire High School with their three dead victims, while the unnamed gunman and surviving victim attended middle school together.

The district provided additional counseling and security at the high school Monday in response to the "unimaginable tragedy," which district superintendent Craig Witherspoon decried as "senseless gun violence."

Lott would not say how the weapons were obtained but noted that too many Columbia gun owners leave their firearms in cars, where they are easily stolen.

3 teens gunned down, 2 classmates arrested in South CarolinaAuthorities say two people killed three teenagers and wounded a fourth in South Carolina’s capital city in an escalation of an old quibble over a burglary.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting erupted because of a years-long “beef.”“I’ve talked about many times where a gun is gonna get you one or two places: It’s gonna be the cemetery or prison and yesterday we saw that play out again,” Lott said.

“You stand here and you shake your head and just wonder why. Why can’t these kids do something else besides just resort to violence and using guns? Doesn’t solve a problem. Doesn’t it make anything better. It just makes it worse.”

The two older boys will be tried as adults and a judge will decide whether the 14-year-old’s case stays in juvenile court.

All three face the same charges of three counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun under the age of 18.