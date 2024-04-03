Three SoCal Spots Named Finalists for James Beard Foundation Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the finalists for its Restaurant and Chef Awards, with three Southern California spots making it to the final round. Gusto Bread in Long Beach is a finalist in the Outstanding Bakery category.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.

