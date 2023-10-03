Three scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for probing electrons

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in physics for their work studying electrons. (Ill. Niklas Elmehed © Nobel Prize Outreach )Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier were honored for experiments that, according to the Nobel committee, “have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules.

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier were honored for experiments that, according to the Nobel committee, “have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. They have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.”Agostini is a professor emeritus at Ohio State University. Krausz has positions at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. L’Huillier is a professor at Lund University in Sweden.

L’Huillier is the fifth woman ever honored with a Nobel in physics. She was teaching at Lund University when her phone rang several times Tuesday and she finally answered the call from the Academy.

"The last half hour of my lecture was difficult to do," she said by phone during the Nobel news conference. "I am very touched at the moment. As you know there are not so many women who get this prize, so it's very, very special"