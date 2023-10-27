‘Three’s Company’ Actress Suzanne Somers’ Cause of Death Revealed

The mother of one died at her home in Palm Springs, California, following a long battle with an “aggressive form” of breast cancer, her publicist R. Couri Hay previously shared in a statement.File/THREE’S COMPANY/ SUZANNE SOMERS – “Chrissy’s Date” – Airdate: October 11, 1977. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The actress had breast cancer for over 23 years. In July, she shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned, as Breitbart News “Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”File/Actress Suzanne Somers poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

“All of a sudden she wasn’t responding and she wasn’t eating and she wasn’t taking her meds,” he continued. “As I know her so well I thought, ‘I wonder if I should call 911?’ And I knew that she wouldn’t want that and that she did not want to go to a hospital.”“Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne,” the caption read. “So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives. headtopics.com

