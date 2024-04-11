Three People Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Car Accident

Three people were seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday. It happened just after 7:15 p.m. at 18th Avenue and 76th Street in Bensonhurst. According to police, an 89-year-old man was parking when he confused the pedals and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a 20-year-old man on a scooter and a parked car before jumping the curb.

Police say the driver then hit a male pedestrian on the sidewalk and ultimately crashed into a building. Witnesses say the driver was speeding before the crash. Three victims -- the man on the scooter, a 20-year-old man who was in the parked car, and the male pedestrian, whose age is unknown -- were taken to local hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The 89-year-old driver and a passenger in his vehicle suffered minor injuries

Brooklyn Car Accident Injuries Driver Confusion Speeding

