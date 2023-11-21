Three killed, one critically wounded in Colorado shooting over property dispute

A man was on the run Tuesday after police say he fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth over a years-long property dispute over the use of an easement on the suspect's property in rural Colorado. The shooting Monday afternoon happened on one of the victim's property a week after an area landowner asked that the suspect be held in contempt of a June 2022 court order.

It had allowed them to cross the suspect's property to access their land in the southern part of the state about 50 miles southwest of Colorado Springs. The suspect had also been accused of locking a gate and posting a sign near the gate that said “the owner of this property is armed,” said Kevin Flesch, an attorney for one of the defendants who lost his easement access. It was unknown if the contempt of court motion was filed by the shooting victims because their names had not been released





