Three Killed in Avalanche near Swiss Resort

Three people, including an American teenager, were killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt. The avalanche occurred in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg. Rescuers recovered three bodies and one injured skier.

The victims include a 15-year-old American boy, a man, and a woman whose identity is yet to be determined. Prosecutors are investigating the incident.

The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak.

American teenager, 2 other people killed in an avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

One of the three people killed by an avalanche at the luxury Swiss ski resort of Zermatt was a 15-year-old boy from the United States, police said Tuesday.

The victims were a 15-year-old American boy, as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded, police said.

