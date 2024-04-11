Three Juveniles Arrested for Robbery in Stolen Car

Renton police arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy who robbed a man while driving a stolen car . The victim saw a weapon inside their vehicle and decided to give them his money. The suspects then took off and crashed into a pile of garden soil outside a grocery store. Three of the four juvenile boys were located with the help of a helicopter, while the fourth is still at large. A loaded AK-47 pistol was recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The three teenagers will be taken for a medical check and then booked for robbery

Renton Police Arrest Juveniles Robbery Stolen Car AK-47 Pistol

