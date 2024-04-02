Three Juvenile Girls Charged with Murder of 64-Year-Old Man in Northwest D.C.

Three young juvenile girls are facing murder charges after police arrested them for the killing of a 64-year-old man in Northwest, D.C. Reggie Brown, 64, of Northwest, D.C. was found beaten to death in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2023, after police responded to the report of a man down on the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Police said Brown was suffering from signs of trauma, and it was later determined by D.C.'s medical examiner he died of blunt force trauma.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said following a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old girl was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. The other two teens, another 13-year-old and 12-year-old girl, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Friday. Reggie was a person who stayed to himself

