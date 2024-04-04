Three-Judge Panel Hears Arguments on Tennessee Abortion Ban Lawsuit

A three-judge panel heard arguments on a lawsuit challenging Tennessee 's abortion ban and a motion to block part of the ban. The panel consists of three women and is reviewing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and a motion for a temporary injunction against the ban.
Tennessee is one of 14 states to cease nearly all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The panel will issue a ruling in writing after reviewing the case.
Three-Judge Panel Tennessee Abortion Ban Lawsuit Motion Temporary Injunction Roe V. Wade
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Department of Physiology - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)Research 100% - Plans and directs experiments. - Identifies original research projects, experiments, and research directions. - Collects, evaluates, and interprets research data to accomplish research objectives - Independently prepares abstracts, research reports, and manuscripts for publication.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Psychiatry - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)The postdoc scholar will participate in several research projects currently funded by Dr. Alicia Barnes. This individual will also have the responsibility of carrying out independent research related to these projects. Qualifications MD, DO, PhD, or equivalent degree. Public Health or outcomes Research experience.
Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »
Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »