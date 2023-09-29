Three-hour-long wait time at Edmonds Ferry Terminal causes delays

WSDOT is asking travelers to avoid blocking driveways while waiting in line. EDMONDS, Wash. — Passengers are now experiencing three-hour-long wait times at the Edmonds/ Kingston Ferry Terminal.The Salish is the vessel currently assigned to the route.

This boat is a smaller and slower ferry than other vessels in the fleet according to officials.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking travelers to avoid blocking driveways while waiting in line.

September 29, 2023 at 5:38 pm PDT

