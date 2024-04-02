Three Girls Accused of Beating Disabled Man to Death in D.C.

Three D.C. girls between the ages of 12 and 13 have been accused of chasing down and beating a disabled man to death in Northwest last fall. Prosecutors said the girls filmed the Oct. 17 incident as they stomped on 64-year-old Reggie Brown’s head near Georgia Avenue Northwest. The video captures the girls hunting down the victim in an alley before doling out the fatal beating. D.C. police said Brown, who only had two fingers on each hand, was found dead in the street by officers around 1 a.m.

that same night. “My uncle really didn’t deserve this,” a niece of Brown’s said in a statement to local NBC affiliate WRC-TV. “He was known in this community for years, so for this to happen where he lived for 64 is insane. They have to be held accountable!” Detective Harry Singleton called the video “horrific” during last Friday’s hearing, which was attended by WRC and the Washington Post. De

