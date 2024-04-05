Three Drug Traffickers Arrested in Massachusetts

Three accused drug traffickers were arrested by Massachusetts State Police after a nearly year-long investigation. Officials said a drug trafficking organization was selling large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine throughout Massachusetts , Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Investigators seized over 7,000 grams of heroin, 916 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, over 100 rounds of ammunition and two vehicles.

Police said they were seeking out 31-year-old Wilmer Tejeda-Cruz of Pawtucket, who allegedly oversaw the organization. Officers utilized communication interceptions, surveillance and undercover purchases from Tejeda-Cruz. Officials identified two of his alleged workers as Jose Bello, 39, of Dedham, and 31-year-old Jose Martinez of Bosto

