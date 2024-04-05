Three Democrats to Advance in California's 16th Congressional District

Due to two candidates ending up in a tie for second place, three Democrats will advance to the November elections in California 's 16th Congressional District. This is the first competitive three-way runoff since California adopted the top-two system in 2012.

Those who did not vote in the US House primaries in Silicon Valley may have contributed to making history.

California 16Th Congressional District Democrats Elections Tie Top-Two System History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US House race too close to call for CA's district 16; 2 candidates fighting for 2nd placeSecond place in California's 16th district congressional race is now at a razor thin margin.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Democrats losing their hold on California and California losing its hold on America Democrats are losing ground in California as California loses population to other states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Evan Low, Joe Simitian tied for 2nd place in 16th District congressional raceNearly a month after the March primary, the race for the 16th Congressional District in Silicon Valley took another unexpected turn Tuesday, with both second-place candidates tied.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

In Ohio's GOP congressional primaries, Taylor wins 2nd Congressional District, Rulli wins 6thWhile Bernie Moreno earned the win in the Ohio Republican Senate race, voters decided on several local issues.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

California Democrat tied with challenger in wild congressional primaryDemocratic congressional candidates Evan Low and Joe Simitian tied for second place behind Sam Liccardo in a wild primary election for California's 16th Congressional District.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

This California congressional race is currently divided by one voteFormer San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has secured a spot in the runoff, but the second-place finisher could still change.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »