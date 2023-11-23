Three Dead, Three Missing in Alaska Landslide

Three people have been found dead and three others are still missing after a landslide in Wrangell, Alaska. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with community aid pouring in. A woman was rescued and is in good condition. Helicopters, drones, and search and rescue dogs are being used to locate the missing individuals.





