Three-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in San Ramon

The property located in the 2700 block of Ellingson Way in San Ramon was sold on Aug. 29, 2023. The $1,510,000 purchase price works out to $841 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,796 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,940-square-foot home on the 2700 block of Corey Place in San Ramon sold in October 2022, for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $773. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Moore Court, San Ramon, in June 2023, a 2,727-square-foot home was sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,776-square-foot home on Morgan Drive in San Ramon sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $666. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.