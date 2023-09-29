Three-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in San Ramon

The property located in the 2700 block of Ellingson Way in San Ramon was sold on Aug. 29, 2023. The $1,510,000 purchase price works out to $841 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an int… The property located in the 2700 block of Ellingson Way in San Ramon was sold on Aug. 29, 2023. The $1,510,000 purchase price works out to $841 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,796 square feet.
This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage.
These nearby houses have also recently been purchased: A 1,940-square-foot home on the 2700 block of Corey Place in San Ramon sold in October 2022, for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $773. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
On Moore Court, San Ramon, in June 2023, a 2,727-square-foot home was sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
2765 Ellingson Way – Google Street View
These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:
In May 2023, a 2,776-square-foot home on Morgan Drive in San Ramon sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $666. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.