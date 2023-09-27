Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets US space record

A NASA astronaut and two Russians are back on Earth after being stuck in space for just over a year. FILE - From left, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-2.

1 rocket, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The three are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool, File)2 of 2In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Frank Rubio peers out of a window aboard the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft docked to the International Space Station. Rubio was observing the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, carrying four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members, approach the orbital lab for a docking to the Harmony module’s forward port. Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (NASA via AP) |

Read more:

AP »

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, two cosmonauts return to Earth after U.S.-record year in spaceDescent from the International Space Station closes out an unexpected 371-day stay, the longest flight in U.S. space history.

What 1 year in space does to the body as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns homeAs NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns home after 371 days spent in space, an expert discusses the physical and psychological changes to the human body in space.

Dark Earth Deciphered: Ancient Amazonians Intentionally Created Fertile “Dark Earth”The rich soil holds thousands of tons of carbon, sequestered over centuries by indigenous practices, a new study suggests. The Amazon river basin is known for its immense and lush tropical forests, so one might assume that the Amazon’s land is equally rich. In fact, the soils underlying the fores

NFL execs help grade three rookie QBs: Where Young, Stroud and Richardson stand after three weeksThe NFL's three first-round rookie QBs have all received an early spotlight. Here's how league insiders say they've seized it.

Three astronauts land in Kazakhstan after a longer-than-expected year in space. NASA's Frank Rubio sets U.S. recordThree astronauts land in Kazakhstan after a longer-than-expected year in space. NASA's Frank Rubio sets U.S. record

Space capsule carrying U.S. astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISSU.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American, and two Russian cosmonauts began their journey back to Earth on Wednesday from the International Space Station (ISS), six months late.

|

FILE - From left, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-2.1 rocket, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The three are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool, File)2 of 2In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Frank Rubio peers out of a window aboard the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft docked to the International Space Station. Rubio was observing the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, carrying four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members, approach the orbital lab for a docking to the Harmony module’s forward port. Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (NASA via AP) |

FILE - From left, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-2.1 rocket, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The three are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool, File)1 of 2

FILE - From left, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-2.1 rocket, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The three are expected to return to Earth on Wednesday, Sept; 27, 2023, after being stuck in space for just over a year after their original capsule was hit by space junk. The 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool, File)