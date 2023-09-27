Three astronauts land in Kazakhstan after a longer-than-expected year in space. NASA's Frank Rubio sets U.S. record

Russia has accused Ukraine’s Western allies of helping plan and conduct last week’s missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Crimea

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, two cosmonauts return to Earth after U.S.-record year in spaceDescent from the International Space Station closes out an unexpected 371-day stay, the longest flight in U.S. space history.

What 1 year in space does to the body as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns homeAs NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns home after 371 days spent in space, an expert discusses the physical and psychological changes to the human body in space.

NFL execs help grade three rookie QBs: Where Young, Stroud and Richardson stand after three weeksThe NFL's three first-round rookie QBs have all received an early spotlight. Here's how league insiders say they've seized it.

NASA astronaut bound for Earth after record 371 days in spaceFrank Rubio is expected to land in Kazakhstan around 7 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, according to NASA.

Polymetal CEO: new tax proposals to hit price of Russian assets saleThe micompleted re-domiciling to Kazakhstan from Jersey last month

| A Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Milwaukee Lists for the First Time in Almost 70 YearsDesigned by the famed architect, the house is hitting the market for $1.5 million