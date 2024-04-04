Three Arrested in Connection to Murder of 16-Year-Old in Baytown

After a 15 month investigation, the Baytown Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Shane Hamilton . The suspects are Timothy Holland, Deondre Frazier, and Eddie Cardenas.

The police department has been dedicated to finding justice for Hamilton and ensuring the safety of Baytown residents.

Baytown Murder Investigation Arrest Shane Hamilton

