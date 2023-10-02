Three altcoins that have kickstarted Q4 rally: LINK, RDNT, FLOKI

Chainlink price has been on a tear for the last two weeks and has the potential for more upside.Chainlink (LINK) price has shot up by 39% in September, pushing past the 15-month resistance level around the $7.80 area. This massive uptick now faces a decision – an extension of this move or a pullback. Considering recent whale activity, the chances of a northbound move are high.

Chainlink (LINK) price has shot up by 39% in September, pushing past the 15-month resistance level around the $7.80 area. This massive uptick now faces a decision – an extension of this move or a pullback. Considering recent whale activity, the chances of a northbound move are high.

A decisive monthly candlestick close below $7.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis as it would breach the support level. In such a case, LINK could revisit $7.Radiant Capital (RDNT) price has breached a multi-month falling wedge setup, signaling the start of an uptrend. Additionally, RDNT bulls have also overcome the $0.250 hurdle. If the recently-breached level holds, investors can expect the altcoin to come face-to-face with the $0.297 and $0.334 hurdles, which would represent a roughly 15% and 28% increase from the current price of $0.261.RDNT/USDT 1-day chart

Regardless of the upbeat outlook, if Floki Inu price breaches $0.0000160, it would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rallyFloki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Floki Inu & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 02 OctoberPolkadot (DOT) price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three

Chainlink (LINK) Displays Interesting Q3 Growth Trends: See What Data SaysChainlink has printed its second consecutive quarterly growth amid expanding utility embrace

Did 'Ahsoka' Just Tease a Link to 'Jedi: Fallen Order'?And it may be tied to what Baylan's after.

Space and Time Platform Becomes Chainlink (LINK)-Preferred Data WarehouseProof-of-SQL, Space and Time's proprietary zk-proof for SQL queries, will run its zk-Verifier seamlessly on Chainlink (LINK) distributed nodes

Chainlink price has been on a tear for the last two weeks and has the potential for more upside.

Radiant Capital price has breached a falling wedge and shows promise of further ascent. seems to be making a comeback with the start of 2023’s fourth quarter , and some altcoins are already making headway. Chainlink (LINK), Radiant Capital (RDNT) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are some cryptos that are showing aggressive upside moves.

Chainlink (LINK) price has shot up by 39% in September, pushing past the 15-month resistance level around the $7.80 area. This massive uptick now faces a decision – an extension of this move or a pullback. Considering recent whale activity, the chances of a northbound move are high.

The $7.80 support level is a good place for a bounce that leads to a retest of the $10 psychological level.

A decisive monthly candlestick close below $7.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis as it would breach the support level. In such a case, LINK could revisit $7.Radiant Capital (RDNT) price has breached a multi-month falling wedge setup, signaling the start of an uptrend. Additionally, RDNT bulls have also overcome the $0.250 hurdle. If the recently-breached level holds, investors can expect the altcoin to come face-to-face with the $0.297 and $0.334 hurdles, which would represent a roughly 15% and 28% increase from the current price of $0.261.RDNT/USDT 1-day chart

A breakdown of the $0.250 support floor could open the chances of reentering the falling wedge setup. In such a case, RDNT could revisit the September 30 swing low at $0.231.with a 12% return. Since then, FLOKI has rallied nearly 10% and currently trades at $0.0000202. If this momentum persists, the meme coin could revisit the $0.0000233 resistance level.

Regardless of the upbeat outlook, if Floki Inu price breaches $0.0000160, it would invalidate the bullish thesis. This move could see FLOKI revisit the swing lows formed around $0.0000152 for sell-side liquidity. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu price rallied nearly 20% on September 30 but closed the candlestick with a 12% gain. The recent uptick opens the possibility of a 30% rally for FLOKI holders. A daily candlestick close below the $0.0000160 level would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB struggles will end after reclaiming $228

Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight consolidation for nearly six weeks. But the range tightening could end soon, potentially allowing bulls to take over and attempt to flip multiple hurdles standing in their way.Solana Price Forecast: SOL big picture to flip bullish soon, all eyes on $26

Solana (SOL) price seems to be undoing the bearish pressure that has kept it subdued all this time. The recent spike in buying pressure has pushed SOL to produce a higher high on the three-day chart, signaling a shift in momentum favoring bulls. Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.