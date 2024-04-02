Three Accused in Killing of Young Mother Plead Guilty in Minnesota

The final three people accused in the killing of a young mother have pleaded guilty in a rare situation where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzfrom Hennepin County prosecutors and handed it to Attorney General Keith Ellison amid public criticism that the original plea deal was too lenient. In a plea agreement, Erick Haynes pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of Zaria McKeever.

Eriana Haynes and Tavion James pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding an offender after the fact for helping to cover up the shooting, Ellison’s office said in a news release. Erick Haynes will be sentenced April 12. First-degree murder in Minnesota carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The state will recommend a four-year sentence for Eriana Haynes and a sentence of three years and six months for James, Ellison’s office sai

