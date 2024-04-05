Threats against Fenton High School prompt e-learning day, cancellation of activities

Fenton High School students will have an e-learning day Friday after threats were made against the school and a school official on administrative leave . The school said all students and staff were evacuated and are safe. During this E-Learning day, students are instructed to participate in Google Meets video conferences , following a 10 a.m. late start schedule . Zero Hour classes will not be held, and all extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice.
This threat comes one week after the superintendent of Fenton High School was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a former teacher. There has been outrage in this community for weeks after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced involving a teacher, dating back to 2011. The school board came under fire after the public found out that the allegations had been reported and some knew about them. FOX 32 Chicago is not naming the employee, as they have not been criminally charged
Fenton High School E-Learning Day Threats Administrative Leave Google Meets Video Conferences Late Start Schedule Extracurricular Activities Superintendent Investigation Former Teacher Sexual Abuse Allegations School Board FOX 32 Chicago
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »