Thrawn's Zombie Stormtroopers Explained: Magick, Power & Star Wars Future

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 8 confirms several Star Wars theories with the horrifying debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn's Zombie Stormtroopers. As seen in the final episode of the new Star Wars show, Thrawn uses every resource at his disposal to ensure his escape from exile. As such, the former Imperial leader makes full use of his alliance with the powerful Nightsisters known as the Great Mothers and their dark magicks, confirming some major theories about Thrawn's forces.

As seen in Ahsoka episode 8, several of Thrawn's forces volunteer to be "blessed" by the Great Mothers in a bid to keep the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger from stopping Thrawn's escape from the extragalactic world of Peridea where he's been trapped for years. As such, a powerfully monstrous type of stormtrooper has debuted from the ranks of Thrawn's Night Troopers.

As seen in Ahsoka episode 8, several of Thrawn's forces volunteer to be "blessed" by the Great Mothers in a bid to keep the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger from stopping Thrawn's escape from the extragalactic world of Peridea where he's been trapped for years. As such, a powerfully monstrous type of stormtrooper has debuted from the ranks of Thrawn's Night Troopers. Here's what we know about Thrawn's new Zombie Stormtroopers and their potential future in the Star Wars canon.

Nightsister Magick Is Able To Reanimate The Dead The power of resurrection has long been a proven ability of the Nightsisters. To that end, the power was shown in the Ahsoka show itself with the reveal that the Imperial Inquisitor Marrok was in fact an undead servant of Morgan Elsbeth. As such, the emergence of these zombie stormtroopers is a testament to the Great Mothers' magics, confirming several theories that some of Thrawn's forces would continue to serve him even after death.

Thrawn's Zombie Stormtroopers Are Almost Impossible To Beat Despite being defeated by Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra, Thrawn's forces continued to rise up thanks to the Nightsisters. Likewise, it looks as though typical zombie rules apply in that the zombie troopers can keep coming until they are cut to pieces or take a critical blow to the head. Likewise, they also seem to have enough cognition to continue firing their blasters, making them even more dangerous (not to mention their armor).

Zombie Stormtroopers Have Appeared Before In Star Wars Legends Thrawn's new zombie troopers appear to be a canonical version of the undead stormtroopers from Star Wars Legends named Death Troopers. As seen in the popular novel Death Troopers by author Joe Schreiber, a dangerous pathogen known as the Blackwing virus broke containment with the ability to revive necrotic tissue. This resulted in the creation of an entire legion of undead zombie stormtroopers.

Will Thrawn Use Zombie Stormtroopers Against The New Republic? Having successfully returned to the known Star Wars galaxy, Thrawn's Star Destroyer is featured arriving in orbit around the Nightsister planet of Dathomir. As such, this implies that Thrawn's alliance with the Great Mothers will continue as he prepares to become "Heir to the Empire". As such, the possibility of seeing more undead stormtroopers is very high once Grand Admiral Thrawn undoubtedly ignites a new war between the Imperial Remnant and the New Republic in Star Wars' future.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.