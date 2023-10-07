Thrawn's Anakin Skywalker Problem Is About To Get So Much Worse Than He Realizes

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn has made the discovery of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) being the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) a big problem in Ahsoka, but little does he know it's about to get a lot worse.
Thrawn is one of the few who knows Anakin became Darth Vader, something he was brave enough to hint towards in front of Vader himself. He uses this information to antagonize Ahsoka in the Ahsoka finale, but in reality, it acts very much as a mirror of the fear Thrawn holds within him for Ahsoka's old master.
The Empire Was Brought Down... By Anakin's Son The look on Thrawn's face when he discovers that Anakin had a living Padawan is priceless enough, but when he learns that Anakin had a son and that said son is the one who brought down the Empire, there's no doubt Thrawn's reaction will be even more appalled.
