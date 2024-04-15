Thrawn Alliances Reveals Grand Admiral Thrawn's Knowledge of Darth Vader's True Identity

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Although Grand Admiral Thrawn correctly deduced that Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker were the same man, he was far too smart to reveal it outright in the Star Wars canon. A brilliant tactician and strategist who served the Empire before his exile just before the original trilogy, Thrawn had a history with both Anakin Skywalker and a working relationship with Darth Vader years later.

Vader is clearly of the mind that Anakin Skywalker is dead and that Thrawn knows not of what he speaks, carrying a threatening tone that Thrawn easily picks up on. However, there's no way someone as smart as Thrawn simply misspoke about such a major Star Wars secret. Instead, his words were quite intentional and tactical.

It's not surprising that Vader would essentially threaten Thrawn when the Grand Admiral makes this implication. However, Thrawn's testing of the waters will prove useful in future issues of Thrawn Alliances. As seen in the original novel by Timothy Zahn, Thrawn chooses to invoke the name of Anakin Skywalker only when absolutely necessary, such as his attempt to extend their mission mandate beyond the benefit of the Empire alone.

