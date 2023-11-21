Thousands of Veterans Told They Owe Money to the Country

They served and paid their dues, but now thousands of veterans are being told they still owe the country, having collected a large sum of debt. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) are being hit with letters saying they were overpaid and need to pay back thousands and thousands of dollars. Some say it’s a stressful situation they didn’t realize they were wrapped up in. Patrick McFeely is one of the few and the proud.

Outside his Sarasota County mobile home waves the eagle, globe and anchor, alongside the flag he signed up to defend. “My partner passed away and so I decided to move down here,” McFeely said. “And I've been loving it down here.” The U.S. Marine Corps veteran made ends meet with pension payments from the VA and Social Security after he turned 62. Not a lot, but enough to get by and things were fine until a few weeks ago when McFeely got a letter in the mail. “Your entitlement to compensation and pension benefits has changed. As a result, you were paid $108,094 more than you're entitled,” Pat read from the letter from the V





