In the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau, about 900,000 visitors swarmed narrow cobblestoned streets, many to punt in dozens of glitzy casinos, while others took selfie photographs at historic spots such as Senado Square.

Mainland Chinese visitors constitute about 80% of visitors to the former Portuguese colony, which has a population of about 700,000 and is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. In nearby Hong Kong, about 1 million visitors had descended on the financial hub over the period from Sept. 29 to Wednesday, during which 1.4 million residents left, immigration data shows.

Before anti-government protests in 2019, long queues were common during the holiday period outside luxury stores in the former British colony, long seen as one of the world's top shopping destinations. headtopics.com

Since the pandemic, however, many have changed their pattern of spending, opting for inexpensive dining and activities such as hiking or swimming at the city's many beaches.

