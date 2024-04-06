Thousands of Salmon Escape Truck Crash into Nearby River

Thousands of salmon escaped into a nearby river after a truck carrying them crashed. The incident occurred on April 6, 2024. The salmon were being transported when the accident happened, causing them to be released into the river.

The authorities are working to contain and recapture the escaped salmon. This incident highlights the potential environmental impact of accidents involving the transportation of live animals.

Captive-bred Salmon Smolt Escape into Wrong RiverThousands of captive-bred salmon smolt escape into wrong river after a truck carrying them overturns on a sharp corner. The crash happened alongside Lookingglass Creek, which feeds into the Grande Ronde River. The driver suffered minor injuries but was otherwise safe. For 25,529 fish, on the other hand, the crash meant death.

