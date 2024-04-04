Thousands of People Had Their First Driving Experience on Disneyland's Autopia Attraction

There is no way to accurately measure this outside of some bizarre internal company statistic, but we’re certain that there are likely thousands of people—if not more—who had their first driving experience on Autopia attraction. For those who have never experienced it, Autopia is an attraction in Disneyland Park’s “ Tomorrowland ” featuring small cars that can be driven by kids and adults on a closed course.
As you can imagine, these tiny open-top custom cars are more like karts with little gas engines, at least until now. Autopia is also the only existing attraction in Tomorrowland that dates back to Disneyland’s opening day back in 1955. The Autopia vehicles have changed since then, but some of the original cars have made their way into the hands of enthusiasts. Menotti is among those who had their first taste of the open road behind the wheel of an Autopia car. He’s since bought one of the original shells from an auction and restored it to running condition
Disneyland Autopia Attraction Tomorrowland Cars Driving Experience
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »
Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »