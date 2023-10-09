Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos

The New York-New York hotel and casino, an MGM Resorts casino, is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett/File Photocasinos on Thursday for the first time in nearly two decades, the unions said, as they contemplate a possible strike.

The Culinary Workers and Bartenders Unions seek a new five-year contract with improved wages and benefits as casino operators post record profits. In prior negotiations, a strike threat was enough to spur a deal, but these talks have been slow, union representatives said on Monday.

"We're not really seeing anything that's sufficient to try to avert a strike and that's unfortunate," Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, told reporters. Union workers will picket in front of eight MGM and Caesars resort locations on Thursday. The unions have asked casino customers not to cross picket lines. headtopics.com

Unions in the auto, rail, healthcare and other industries have kept companies off balance in recent months with labor actions. The unions are among the most powerful in the United States, representing 53,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

Pappageorge said that negotiations were "very disappointing" and the companies did not make substantive wage proposals. The unions are demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, lower housekeeping quotas and improved safety. headtopics.com

MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Some 95% of union members voted in September to authorize a citywide strike. Tourism is the city's lifeblood and Las Vegas is gearing up for major events including a Formula 1 race expected to bring more than 100,000 tourists to the city in November.

