IDF Soldiers wait in a trench, ready to fire, near the border with Gaza, on Oct. 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel.After Israel suffered one of the most deadly and devastating terrorist attacks last weekend, entrepreneur Noy Leyb said he knew what he had to do.

"There was no way I was going to stay in New York and try and hope or pray from the side," Leyb told "Nightline." He is one of the roughly 360,000 Israeli reservists from around the world who have answered their country's call to fight.

Even with 14 years of training, Leyb said he doesn't know how prepared he can be to respond to the Hamas attack that left over 1,200 people dead, thousands more injured and several people kidnapped."We're going to go in and are going to ensure that we only come out when every single one of the last Hamas terrorists is gone," Leyb said. headtopics.com

"I'm so proud of him and every single one of these people who are the front lines who are helping in the background, doing everything they can to protect us, to protect our country…and especially for Edo and I do what our grandparents couldn't," she said.

