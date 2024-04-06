Thousands of Children at Refugee Camp in Rwanda

The Nkamira Transit Center in western Rwanda is home to more than 6,000 refugees who fled violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. RUBAVU DISTRICT, Rwanda — The first thing that we noticed at the Nkamira Transit Center was the fact that no matter where we looked, in any direction, there were children. Kids laying on foam mattresses, stacked on the rocky ground. Kids peeking out in curiosity from behind one of the long, semi-permanent shelters where they live.

Kids singing, loudly, inside a big structure where they attend school. David Rusanjonga is the manager at the camp that sits on the Rwanda side of the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, and said that roughly two-thirds of the population there were children under the age of 17. Many arrived without their parents."The children, they separated with their parents back in the DRC, they don't know where they are," Rusanjonga said."They don't know whether they're alive or no

