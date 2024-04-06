Thousands flock to North Texas for solar eclipse

Thousands of people from across the country and around the world are coming to North Texas for a shot at seeing the total solar eclipse on Monday. The welcome center in Ennis , about 35 miles south of Dallas, was bustling, not only with those seeking the annual bluebonnet trails, but a not-so-annual view. "We came for the eclipse," said Dan Weaver, who came from California with his wife Ann.
"After we went to the one in Oregon, we said, man, we should do this again whenever it occurs in the United States." The Weavers already got a taste of just how special an eclipse can be. "I don't even know if I can explain it, but it just kind of gives you some chills. Where we were at in Oregon you could see it coming across the valley," he said. Crews are beginning the final stages of set-up ahead of the expected crowds in Ennis. The city has forecast between 50,000 and 200,000 visitors for the event
Solar Eclipse North Texas Ennis Visitors Event
