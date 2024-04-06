Thousands flock to North Texas for solar eclipse

Thousands of people from across the country and around the world are coming to North Texas for a shot at seeing the total solar eclipse on Monday. The welcome center in Ennis , about 35 miles south of Dallas, was bustling, not only with those seeking the annual bluebonnet trails, but a not-so-annual view. "We came for the eclipse," said Dan Weaver, who came from California with his wife Ann.

"After we went to the one in Oregon, we said, man, we should do this again whenever it occurs in the United States." The Weavers already got a taste of just how special an eclipse can be. "I don't even know if I can explain it, but it just kind of gives you some chills. Where we were at in Oregon you could see it coming across the valley," he said. Crews are beginning the final stages of set-up ahead of the expected crowds in Ennis. The city has forecast between 50,000 and 200,000 visitors for the event

Solar Eclipse North Texas Ennis Visitors Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solar Eclipse: Hundreds of thousands heading to North Texas to see Monday's eclipseHundreds of thousands of people are descending on North Texas to be right in the center of the path of totality for Monday’s magnificent total solar eclipse.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

North Texas faces severe storms Monday evening as cold front sweeps throughThunderstorms are possible this evening and some could be severe. Drying out and turning cooler overnight.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North TexasA combination of rain and warmer temperatures means some bluebonnets are already starting to bloom in parts of North Texas.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Texas appeals court overturns North Texas woman's voter fraud convictionCrystal Mason received a 5-year sentence for using a provisional ballot while she was on supervised release from a federal tax conviction.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Who decides whether or not to keep Texas schools open during Monday's total solar eclipse?Most school districts in San Antonio will be open on Monday, and the biggest ones will tally missing students as absent.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Total solar eclipse enthusiasts flock to North Texas ahead of April 8Millions in North Texas will be able to simply step outside and see it, but others are flying halfway around the world to see it.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »