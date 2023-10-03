Thor & Loki Wouldn't Recognize Each Other, Says Season 2 EP: 'There Has Been So Much Growth'

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Loki executive producer Kevin Wright discusses the evolution of Loki throughout the series and how his reunion with Thor could go in the future. Thor last saw Loki when he was killed by Thanos, but this version of Loki is not the one that he remembers.

During an exclusive interview with Screen Rant for the second season of Loki, Wright addressed whether Thor would recognize this version of Loki. This version of Loki has had to learn to look at the greater good over his own selfish needs and see how his actions impacted his family, including the loss of his mother.

Kevin Wright: So the way that you just phrased that is something that we talked a lot about amongst all of the filmmakers, and that is something that really excites me is eventually one day, if we're lucky enough and the sun shines on the two of them again, I don't think they would recognize each other.

Actually, let me rephrase this, because people would go, "Of course they would." I think they would not recognize the personalities of one another, also would be very at peace and accepting of one another in a very exciting way because there has been so much growth. headtopics.com

What A Thor & Loki Reunion Could Look Like Loki and Thor have always had a difficult relationship, with Loki feeling like he doesn't belong and is less than Thor because of his origin, while Thor has always loved and admired Loki.

Bringing this version of Loki and Thor back together could be the perfect way to bring their story to completion, with each of them taking on roles that they thrive in while honoring each other in their own way. Having a moment where Thor accepts Loki and Loki shows this new side of himself to Thor could be an important moment in their journey.

Read more:

screenrant »

Loki Reuniting With Thor Is One of the Goals of the Disney+ SeriesA Loki and Thor reunion is a massive goal for the Disney+ series.

Loki's MCU Future & Thor Reunion Teased By MCU ProducerWill the sun shine on Loki and Thor again?

Loki Season 2 Review: Beautifully Burdened with Glorious PurposeLoki remains one of the best MCU projects, but isn't without flaw in Season 2.

Early ‘Loki’ Season 2 Reviews Come In Below Season 1Early reviews are in for Loki season 2 and while they’re currently positive, the RT score is a decent ways below Loki’s 92%

When Can You Watch 'Loki' Season 2 on Disney+?Get ready for a multiplied trickster and multiplied mischief!

First Reactions to 'Loki' Season 2 Hail It as a Return to Form for the MCUThe God of Mischief is back.