Thor Gets a New Costume to Match Twisted Change to His Origin

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe #1 is introducing a new look for Thor, as the Asgardian God reckons with the dark origin forced on him by the Maker. Earth-6160 has been tampered with - its entire timeline rewritten by the amoral super-genius known as the Maker, in order to remove all resistance to his plans for universal conquest. One of the Maker's first victims was Thor, but as Marvel launches its new Ultimate Universe line of comics, the god returns with a vengeance.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In a preview of Jonathan Hickman, Stefano Caselli, and David Curiel's Ultimate Universe #1 shared by Marvel, fans get a look at Thor - somehow recovered by Tony Stark, the new Iron Lad of this fledgling dimension. In Ultimate Invasion #2, Marvel revealed that the Maker - an evil version of Reed Richards - had rewritten the timeline of an entire universe, setting himself to rule unobstructed. His first move was to prevent Spider-Man's origin, after which he set about empowering Loki - leaving Asgard in his hands, and stranding Thor by shattering the Bifrost.

However, Marvel's preview reveals a returned Thor, sporting a modern outfit. Mixing black leather, jeans, and yellow piping, the costume hews close to the Ultimate Universe's tradition of realistic costumes, but with glowing, circular panels connected by Thor's lightning.

However, Marvel's preview reveals a returned Thor, sporting a modern outfit. Mixing black leather, jeans, and yellow piping, the costume hews close to the Ultimate Universe's tradition of realistic costumes, but with glowing, circular panels connected by Thor's lightning. He also holds a traditional version of Mjolnir, rather than the redesigned weapon he got in 2000's The Ultimates.

Thor's New Costume Is a Fresh Take on His 2000s Redesign Marvel's new Ultimate Universe is a different reality to the version introduced in the 2000s, but there similarities. In The Ultimates - by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch - Thor was a peacenik god, returned to act as more of a New-Age guru than a warrior, and deeply disdainful of America's leadership. His costume - which included the same circular panels, but with a thick metal belt and a more ax-like version of Mjolnir - was part of a major double-twist, in which it was revealed he was actually a delusional human wearing a strength-enhancing experimental armor (an idea that was eventually proved to be a lie planted by Loki.)

All-New ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN Series Will Spin Out of Marvel's New Ultimate Universe

How Has Loki's Ascension Changed Thor? Interestingly, even Thor's modernized 2000s redesign felt more connected to Asgard than the new version, who is closer to a traditional superhero than ever. Ultimate Invasion didn't reveal how long Loki had been ruler of Asgard, but it could be any amount of time, given the Maker's time travel capabilities. Where Marvel's mainstream Thor grew up as the beloved son of Asgard and Odin's unruly successor-in-waiting, the new Ultimate Universe's Thor has grown up under the thumb of his twisted half-brother, and has already suffered the ultimate humiliation of bowing to Loki. Fans can likely expect a raging deity with much to prove, as befits the angry images Marvel has shared so far.

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe is set to be its most prominent alternate universe for the next few years - set in the modern day, and taking on hot-button issues and themes. How Thor will figure into that is yet to be revealed, but it's fascinating to see Marvel bring him back from exile, and make him one of the first heroes to help shape this new reality.Source: Marvel