Thomas Rhett's 'Country Again, Side A' Album Shines Spotlight on Rising Black Country Artists

The ' Country Again , Side A ' album by Thomas Rhett has brought attention to rising Black country artists and led to streaming boosts. The album features a diverse range of music genres and includes collaborations with popular artists like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone .

It also pays tribute to Black country trailblazer Linda Martell and highlights the Black roots of country music.

