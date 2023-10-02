Thomas Rhett pauses Nashville concert to say a prayer for fan suffering medical emergency

A fan was suffering a medical emergency, prompting immediate concern from Rhett and his team.KATY PERRY, THOMAS RHETT TEAM UP FOR CMAS PERFORMANCE: 'THE DUO I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED'showed Rhett bowing his head and hanging his legs off the edge of the stage, as he prepared to lead his audience in prayer.

"Father God, we just ask for healing over Terry. We know that you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer… Pray for Terry's family right now, cause [they're] pretty scared for Terry – who's very scared," the

"God we know that you are a miracle worker. We just pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, will continue to pray for Terry and his family." headtopics.com

"We love you, we thank you for Jesus. We pray this in His name, Amen," he concluded, as fans began to cheer.

"We love you, we thank you for Jesus. We pray this in His name, Amen," he concluded, as fans began to cheer.

A representative for Rhett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, although the singer provided fans with an update after the show in a post to social media.

"I'm thankful to report that Terry, who needed medical attention at last night's show in Nashville, is home and doing well. He and his family appreciate all the prayers! Love y'all so much," he wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter. Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.