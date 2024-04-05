Thom Browne Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection with Saks

Created in collaboration with U.S. retailer Saks , the brand is dropping an exclusive capsule collection inspired by California . Out today, the vibrant array is being celebrated at the new Beverly Hills department store via installations and a launch event. “We are thrilled to partner with Thom Browne to launch this exclusive capsule and bring the collaboration to life across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks .
“As a fashion authority, Saks inspires our customers through fashion and experiences they can’t find anywhere else from the most sought-after names in luxury,” Ms. Margolies said. “Thom Browne is one of the most creative minds in fashion, and he has revolutionized the industry with his incredible talent and distinctive take on tailoring
Thom Browne Saks Exclusive Capsule Collection California Beverly Hills Fashion
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »
Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »