This weekend will be busy downtown. Here’s why you should plan ahead.

Downtown San Antonio will be buzzing with activity, so it’s vital to be aware of road closures and detours.on the River Walk, La Villita, Market Square, and Hemisfair all weekend and a UTSA game at the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon.

San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department said there will be several street closures in the downtown area, as well as the potential for heavy traffic that’ll make it hard to get around.

The city encourages everyone attending downtown events this weekend to consider taking public transportation, ride-sharing, biking, or walking.“We know that construction is happening all the time, so we kind of just adjust as we see those roadblocks. It actually happened this morning coming in. We thought we were going to come in on the side of Cesar Chavez and then ended up having to last-minute come in through Nueva,” said Leslie Rivera, a San Antonio resident. headtopics.com

